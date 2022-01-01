Go
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Boise

Curbside pickup now available!

BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

815 W Bannock St • $

Avg 4.8 (4228 reviews)

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito$8.75
Two eggs scrambled or medium, choice of bacon, ham, sausage, avocado, with cheddar cheese, tots, house sauce, Sriracha. Grad– Add tomatoes, onions, spinach for $1.(Graduate Shown)
Hummazing Vegan$10.75
Roasted red pepper hummus, slow roasted tomato spread, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, arugula, house vin, wheat ciabatta.
Breakfast Sandwich$9.25
eggs scrambled or medium, choice of bacon, ham, sausage, avocado, with house maple glaze, cheddar cheese, Hawaiian bun.
Turkey Day$10.25
Turkey, Havarti, cran-peño jelly, slow roasted tomato spread, cucumbers, greens, French bread
Turkey Bacon Avocado$10.75
Turkey, bacon, avocado, provolone, mayo, greens, tomatoes, on french bread
Single Cookie$1.49
BLT Chopped$9.75
BLT Chopped: Chopped iceberg, chopped bacon, gorgonzola, avocado, grape toma-toes, kettle chips, cracked black pepper, ranch dressing.
Morrissey (Vegan)$9.75
Our delicious Vegan burrito is back! Loaded with tots, roasted red pepper & red onion mix, soyrizo, house vin and spinach. Served with a side of salsa morita.
Mihami Vice$10.75
Roasted pork, ham, creamy mustard, Swiss, pickle spears, baguette
Sprang Chicken$11.25
Roasted chicken, provolone, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, cucum-bers, greens, honey mustard, wheat ciabatta.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

815 W Bannock St

Boise ID

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

ALAVITA - An Italian Joint

No reviews yet

ÀLAVITA is all about fresh pasta and local ingredients—from Tortellini to Rigatoni, Linguini to Pappardelle—created freshly every day using Northwest flour and local farm fresh eggs. A restaurant whose name means “to life,” (Well actually two words– ‘alla’ ‘vita’ –that we put together to create one…ÀLAVITA) is a great place for celebrating life with good friends, business associates and family alike.

The Matador

No reviews yet

Come to The Matador in Downtown Boise for fresh, gourmet Mexican cuisine, hand-crafted specialty cocktails and 130+ varieties of tequila!

Western Proper

No reviews yet

Western Proper is the proper place to party in Boise, Idaho - delivering an elevated experience through iconic design, impeccable service, overthought details, and an incredible ambiance. Anything less just wouldn’t be proper.

Zeppole Bakery Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

