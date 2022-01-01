Go
Even Stevens Sandwiches

Curbside pickup now available! For your convenience, in the "Special Instructions" portion of the ordering process. Please enter your vehicles make, color. Once you arrive, call the store and we will bring your order to you.

BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

1346 E Fort Union Blvd • $

Avg 4.8 (4421 reviews)

Popular Items

Pot Roast Dip$10.50
Succulent turkey pot roast, Swiss, red onion, jalapeño jelly, baguette or sourdough, side of au jus.
Reuben$10.75
Corned beef brisket, Swiss, Russian dressing, red cabbage kraut, rye
Mihami Vice$10.75
Roasted pork, ham, creamy mustard, Swiss, pickle spears, baguette
BLT Chopped$9.75
BLT Chopped: Chopped iceberg, chopped bacon, gorgonzola, avocado, grape toma-toes, kettle chips, cracked black pepper, ranch dressing.
Capreezy$11.25
Fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, tomatoes, arugula, balsamic glaze, sourdough
BBQ Pork$10.25
Turkey Day$10.25
Turkey, Havarti, cran-peño jelly, slow roasted tomato spread, cucumbers, greens, French bread
Breakfast Burrito$8.75
Two eggs scrambled or medium, choice of bacon, ham, sausage, avocado, with cheddar cheese, tots, house sauce, Sriracha. Grad– Add tomatoes, onions, spinach for $1.(Graduate Shown)
Sprang Chicken$11.25
Roasted chicken, provolone, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, cucum-bers, greens, honey mustard, wheat ciabatta.
Do Gouda$11.50
Shaved New York steak, smoked Gouda, sweet onion marmalade, red onion, greens, sourdough
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1346 E Fort Union Blvd

Cottonwood Heights UT

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
