Even Stevens Sandwiches
Curbside pickup now available! For your convenience, in the "Special Instructions" portion of the ordering process. Please enter your vehicles make, color. Once you arrive, call the store and we will bring your order to you.
200 South 414 East
Popular Items
Location
200 South 414 East
Salt Lake City UT
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Buds
The world needs more vegan sandwiches!
Greek Souvlaki
Come in and enjoy!
Gourmandise
Place your future pick-up order here! Place any same-day order by 3:00 p.m. to be picked up the next day. Orders after 3 p.m. will be available day after tomorrow.
Salt & Olive
Come in and enjoy!