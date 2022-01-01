Go
Toast

Even Stevens Sandwiches

Curbside pickup now available! For your convenience, in the "Special Instructions" portion of the ordering process. Please enter your vehicles make, color. Once you arrive, call the store and we will bring your order to you.

200 South 414 East

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Hummazing Vegan$11.25
Roasted red pepper hummus, slow roasted tomato spread, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, arugula, house vin, wheat ciabatta.
Reuben$11.25
Corned beef brisket, Swiss, Russian dressing, red cabbage kraut, rye
Pot Roast Dip$11.00
Succulent turkey pot roast, Swiss, red onion, jalapeño jelly, baguette or sourdough, side of au jus.
Mihami Vice$11.25
Roasted pork, ham, creamy mustard, Swiss, pickle spears, baguette
Turkey Bacon Avocado$11.25
Turkey, bacon, avocado, provolone, mayo, greens, tomatoes, on french bread
Chicken Pesto$10.75
Chicken, swiss, pesto, mayo, greens, and tomatoes on french bread.
Capreezy$11.50
Fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, tomatoes, arugula, balsamic glaze, sourdough
Sprang Chicken$11.75
Roasted chicken, provolone, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, cucum-bers, greens, honey mustard, wheat ciabatta.
Turkey Day$10.75
Turkey, Havarti, cran-peño jelly, slow roasted tomato spread, cucumbers, greens, French bread
Breakfast Burrito$9.25
Two eggs scrambled or medium, choice of bacon, ham, sausage, avocado, with cheddar cheese, tots, house sauce, Sriracha. Grad– Add tomatoes, onions, spinach for $1.(Graduate Shown)
See full menu

Location

200 South 414 East

Salt Lake City UT

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Buds

No reviews yet

The world needs more vegan sandwiches!

Greek Souvlaki

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gourmandise

No reviews yet

Place your future pick-up order here! Place any same-day order by 3:00 p.m. to be picked up the next day. Orders after 3 p.m. will be available day after tomorrow.

Salt & Olive

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston