Even Stevens Sandwiches

BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

12300 South 541 East • $

Avg 4.3 (1320 reviews)

Popular Items

Turkey Bacon Avocado$11.25
Turkey, bacon, avocado, provolone, mayo, greens, tomatoes, on french bread
Coffee$1.45
Kids Mac & Cheese$5.45
Elbow macaroni, creamy cheddar cheese sauce
Pot Roast Dip$11.00
Succulent turkey pot roast, Swiss, red onion, jalapeño jelly, baguette or sourdough, side of au jus.
Sprang Chicken$11.75
Roasted chicken, provolone, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, cucum-bers, greens, honey mustard, wheat ciabatta.
Kids Grilled Cheese$5.45
Cheddar cheese, brioche
Hash Burrito$8.75
House made Russian sauce, tots, Swiss cheese, corn beef, 2 eggs, wrapped up in a fresh tortilla served with a side of Russian sauce
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

12300 South 541 East

Draper UT

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
