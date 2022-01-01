Go
Even Stevens Sandwiches

Curbside pickup now available! For your convenience, in the "Special Instructions" portion of the ordering process. Please enter your vehicles make, color. Once you arrive, call the store and we will bring your order out.

BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

131 North Main St • $

Avg 4.6 (1842 reviews)

Popular Items

Hummazing Vegan$11.25
Roasted red pepper hummus, slow roasted tomato spread, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, arugula, house vin, wheat ciabatta.
Do Gouda$12.00
Shaved New York steak, smoked Gouda, sweet onion marmalade, red onion, greens, sourdough
Sprang Chicken$11.75
Roasted chicken, provolone, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, cucum-bers, greens, honey mustard, wheat ciabatta.
Pot Roast Dip$11.00
Succulent turkey pot roast, Swiss, red onion, jalapeño jelly, baguette or sourdough, side of au jus.
Turkey Bacon Avocado$11.25
Turkey, bacon, avocado, provolone, mayo, greens, tomatoes, on french bread
Chicken, Berry, & Oats$10.75
Berry & Oats: Roasted chicken, warm house granola, spinach, spring mix, pickled red onion, blueberries, feta, berry vin.
Reuben$11.25
Corned beef brisket, Swiss, Russian dressing, red cabbage kraut, rye
Chicken Pesto$10.75
Chicken, swiss, pesto, mayo, greens, and tomatoes on french bread.
Breakfast Burrito$9.25
Two eggs scrambled or medium, choice of bacon, ham, sausage, avocado, with cheddar cheese, tots, house sauce, Sriracha. Grad– Add tomatoes, onions, spinach for $1.(Graduate Shown)
131 North Main St

Logan UT

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
