Even Stevens Sandwiches

Curbside pickup now available! For your convenience, in the "Special Instructions" portion of the ordering process. Please enter your vehicles make, color. Once you arrive, call the store and we will bring your order out.

BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

2214 Washington Blvd • $

Avg 5 (88 reviews)

Popular Items

Turkey Bacon Avocado$10.75
Turkey, bacon, avocado, provolone, mayo, greens, tomatoes, on french bread
Maple Apple Pecan$10.25
Spinach, green apples, roasted chicken, pecans, feta cheese, sun dried cranberries, house-made maple vin.
Mihami Vice$10.75
Roasted pork, ham, creamy mustard, Swiss, pickle spears, baguette
Sprang Chicken$11.25
Roasted chicken, provolone, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, cucum-bers, greens, honey mustard, wheat ciabatta.
Reuben$10.75
Corned beef brisket, Swiss, Russian dressing, red cabbage kraut, rye
Breakfast Burrito$8.75
Two eggs scrambled or medium, choice of bacon, ham, sausage, avocado, with cheddar cheese, tots, house sauce, Sriracha. Grad– Add tomatoes, onions, spinach for $1.(Graduate Shown)
Turkey Day$10.25
Turkey, Havarti, cran-peño jelly, slow roasted tomato spread, cucumbers, greens, French bread
Chicken Pesto$10.25
Chicken, swiss, pesto, mayo, greens, and tomatoes on french bread.
Capreezy$11.25
Fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, tomatoes, arugula, balsamic glaze, sourdough
Pot Roast Dip$10.50
Succulent turkey pot roast, Swiss, red onion, jalapeño jelly, baguette or sourdough, side of au jus.
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2214 Washington Blvd

Ogden UT

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
