Even Stevens Sandwiches

Proudly serving the following craft partners: Village Baking Company, Great One Cookie, Local Oven Gluten Free Baking, Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters, Deep Ellum Brewing Company, Four Corners Brewing, Noble Rey Brewing, 3 Nations Brewery, Pepperlane Jellies and Double L Ranch Meats.

744 Central Expressway

Popular Items

Capreezy$11.25
Fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, tomatoes, arugula, balsamic glaze, sourdough
Chicken Pesto$10.25
Chicken, swiss, pesto, mayo, greens, and tomatoes on french bread.
JP Grilled Cheese$10.25
Melty white cheddar, poppin' cream cheese, garlic roasted jalapeños, French bread
Pot Roast Dip$10.50
Succulent turkey pot roast, Swiss, red onion, jalapeño jelly, baguette or sourdough, side of au jus.
Kids Cold Turkey & Cheese$4.95
Sliced turkey, cheddar, mayo, French (not grilled)
Saucy Tots$4.50
Seasoned tots served with sides of beer cheese, poppin cream cheese, and house sauce.
Single Cookie$1.49
Turkey Bacon Avocado$10.75
Turkey, bacon, avocado, provolone, mayo, greens, tomatoes, on french bread
Reuben$10.75
Corned beef brisket, Swiss, Russian dressing, red cabbage kraut, rye
Breakfast Burrito$8.75
Two eggs scrambled or medium, choice of bacon, ham, sausage, avocado, with cheddar cheese, tots, house sauce, Sriracha. Grad– Add tomatoes, onions, spinach for $1.(Graduate Shown)
Location

744 Central Expressway

Dallas TX

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
