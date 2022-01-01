Go
Even Stevens Sandwiches

Curbside pickup now available! For your convenience, in the "Special Instructions" portion of the ordering process. Please enter your vehicles make, color. Once you arrive, call the store and we will bring your order out.

BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

2030 South 900 East • $

Avg 4.6 (399 reviews)

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito$9.25
Two eggs scrambled or medium, choice of bacon, ham, sausage, avocado, with cheddar cheese, tots, house sauce, Sriracha. Grad– Add tomatoes, onions, spinach for $1.(Graduate Shown)
Pot Roast Dip$11.00
Succulent turkey pot roast, Swiss, red onion, jalapeño jelly, baguette or sourdough, side of au jus.
Pookie Pie$3.95
Vegan and Gluten-Free dessert from Salt Lake City favorite City Cakes!
Turkey Bacon Avocado$11.25
Turkey, bacon, avocado, provolone, mayo, greens, tomatoes, on french bread
Sprang Chicken$11.75
Roasted chicken, provolone, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, cucum-bers, greens, honey mustard, wheat ciabatta.
Reuben$11.25
Corned beef brisket, Swiss, Russian dressing, red cabbage kraut, rye
Breakfast Sandwich$9.75
eggs scrambled or medium, choice of bacon, ham, sausage, avocado, with house maple glaze, cheddar cheese, Hawaiian bun.
JP Grilled Cheese$10.75
Melty white cheddar, poppin' cream cheese, garlic roasted jalapeños, French bread
Capreezy$11.50
Fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, tomatoes, arugula, balsamic glaze, sourdough
Hummazing Vegan$11.25
Roasted red pepper hummus, slow roasted tomato spread, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, arugula, house vin, wheat ciabatta.
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2030 South 900 East

Salt Lake City UT

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
