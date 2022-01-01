Go
Toast

Even Keel Fish Shack

Even Keel is not just our name, it's a way of life! Stay even keel.

112 Commercial Boulevard, suite A

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Peel & Eat Shrimp$18.00
1/2 dozen jumbo peel and eat shrimp, dill aioli, cocktail sauce, lemon
Bang Bang Shrimp$14.00
crispy shrimp, sweet & spicy aioli, cabbage slaw, smashed avocado, chives
Kid Chicken Finger$8.00
Blackened Fish Sandwich$18.00
pickled cabbage slaw, tomatillo poblano crema, avocado
Baby Kale Salad$12.00
hearts of palm, radish, citrus, parm snow, almond, lemon vinaigrette
Fish & Chips$23.00
beer battered fish, house made fries, creamy cabbage slaw, malt vinegar aioli,* lemon
Brussel Sprouts$12.00
Happy Hour Oyster$2.00
Shrimp & Conch Beignets$15.00
Adult Grilled Cheese$18.00
brie, truffle, blue crab, pear marmalade, sriracha
See full menu

Location

112 Commercial Boulevard, suite A

Fort Lauderdale FL

Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Laspadas (Lauderdale By The Sea)

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Billy Jack's Shack

No reviews yet

WELCOME TO BILLY JACK’S SHACK!
OUR FRIENDS CALL US BJ’S!
We’re a casual restaurant and bar with a heavy emphasis on craft BEER. We serve our take on every-day American favorites in BOXES, and on buns. There’s usually some BACON involved.
On weekends we BRUNCH, and we brunch hard. Didn’t I already mention bacon?
Whenever we’re eating, we’re usually drinking. Even some of our drinks are #teambacon.
Sound like your kind of place?! Join us for HAPPY HOUR daily!

La Capricciosa

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Billy Jacks Shack Lauderdale by the Sea

No reviews yet

Beef.Bacon.Beer.Bird

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston