Even Keel Fish Shack

Billy Jack's Shack

WELCOME TO BILLY JACK’S SHACK!

OUR FRIENDS CALL US BJ’S!

We’re a casual restaurant and bar with a heavy emphasis on craft BEER. We serve our take on every-day American favorites in BOXES, and on buns. There’s usually some BACON involved.

On weekends we BRUNCH, and we brunch hard. Didn’t I already mention bacon?

Whenever we’re eating, we’re usually drinking. Even some of our drinks are #teambacon.

Sound like your kind of place?! Join us for HAPPY HOUR daily!

