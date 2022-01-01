Go
Eventide Fenway

A 15% Staff Administration Fee will be added to your bill. The entirety of this fee will be distributed directly to our entire staff in the form of increased wages. This fee does not represent a tip or service charge for wait staff employees, service employees or service bartenders.
Items marked with a * are cooked to order or served raw. Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness. Not all ingredients are listed.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

1321 Boylston Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (869 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Oyster Bun$12.00
Our house made split-top Chinese style steamed bun filled with breaded and fried Maine oysters, paprika-spiked tartar sauce, sliced tomato and a mix of pickled daikon, red onion and jalapeno. CONTAINS GLUTEN, DAIRY, AND SHELLFISH.
Eventide Brown Butter Lobster Roll$21.00
Our non-traditional lobster roll served on a house-made Chinese style steamed bun with warm lobster meat tossed in brown butter. Gluten free buns are available.
Contains shellfish, gluten, and dairy.
The Eventide Cheeseburger$13.00
All beef patty ground in-house with beef from Peppermint Fields Farm in Fryeburg, Maine, served on a house sesame seed bun with melted American cheese, gochujang-tallow mayo, pickled red onions and iceberg lettuce. *Contains SESAME, DAIRY, EGG, and GLUTEN
The Fish Sandwich$14.00
Breaded and fried hake filet with tare sauce, classic tartar sauce, bread and butter pickles, and iceberg lettuce served on our house sesame seed bun. CONTAINS SESAME, GLUTEN, EGG, DAIRY, AND SOY
Fish & Chips$16.00
Beer-battered fried hake served with double fried crunchy, crispy potato wedges, ketchup, and malt vinegar aioli.
Contains gluten and egg.
Fried Chicken Katsu Sandwich$14.00
Breaded and fried chicken patty made from Commonwealth Poultry free-range chicken. Served on a house made sesame seed bun with maple-mustard sauce, Napa cabbage, pickled jalapeños, and bread and butter pickles.
CONTAINS SESAME, DAIRY, SOY, EGG, AND GLUTEN
New England Clam Chowder$13.00
Made from New England quahog and steamer clams with braised salt pork, potatoes, onion, nori powder and chive oil. Served with house-made saltines. Our chowder is gluten-free if saltines are omitted.
Contains shellfish, alliums, and dairy.
Hot Chicken Bun$12.00
Spicy Japanese fried chicken tossed in our brown butter hot oil and served on our classic steamed bun with buttermilk ranch, B&B Pickles, and chive.
Contains dairy, alliums, and gluten.
French Fries$5.00
Cut from russet potatoes, our fries are tossed with a little togarashi (a Japanese spice blend) and salt. *Togarashi contains SESAME. Can be made without togarashi.
Yellowfin Tuna Crudo*$15.00
Sliced sashimi quality tuna with umami-rich tare, ginger-scallion sauce, radishes and house grown micro greens. CONTAINS SOY AND GLUTEN
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1321 Boylston Street

Boston MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
