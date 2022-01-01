Go
Toast

Eventide

sip . savor . sunset

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHEESE

1190 Duck Road • $$

Avg 5 (75 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.50
housemade chicken salad, sharp cheddar, red onion, romaine, on a baguette
Blue LT Sandwich$9.00
housemade blue cheese spread, prosciutto, tomato, romaine, buttermilk dressing, on sourdough
Pimento Grilled Cheese$10.00
housemade pimento, country ham, on country loaf, side of hot honey for dipping
Goat Cheese Salad$12.00
prosciutto, honeycrisp apple, pecans, mixed greens
Veggie Sandwich$10.00
avocado, goat cheese spread, pickled veggies, cucumber, romaine, buttermilk dressing, on sourdough
Italian Sandwich$12.00
salami, prosciutto, capicola, fresh mozzarella, roasted red pepper, olive tapenade, mixed greens, o + v, on baguette
Soft Pretzel Snack$5.00
two soft pretzels served with honey dijon dip
Snack Trio$10.00
sample of our most popular items! housemade chicken salad, pimento cheese, and blue cheese spread with honeycrisp apple slices, crackers, and celery.
House Salad$6.00
shaved cheese, cherry tomato, red onion, mixed greens
Grilled Cheese$6.50
three cheese blend on country loaf
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Parking
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout

Location

1190 Duck Road

Duck NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
