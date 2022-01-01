Ever Restaurant
Ever is the creative obsession of three-Michelin-starred chef Curtis Duffy and business partner Michael Muser.
1340 W. Fulton Street
Popular Items
Location
1340 W. Fulton Street
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Gemma Foods
Bringing fresh pasta to the people.
Honey's Chicago
Honey's menu features seasonal American cuisine with Mediterranean influence focused around wood-fired rotisserie and grill.
Tribe
Live music and Caribbean fusion cuisine
Macello Cucina di Puglia
Come on in and enjoy!