Ever Restaurant

Ever is the creative obsession of three-Michelin-starred chef Curtis Duffy and business partner Michael Muser.

1340 W. Fulton Street

Popular Items

Extra Rêve Sauce$3.00
Rêve Burger & Fries$18.95
Two quarter-pound patties, American cheese, pickles, Rêve sauce on a caramelized brioche bun. Served with Fries. No substitutions.
Classic Coke (Mexican)$2.95
House Fries$6.00
Oatmeal Chocolate Chunk Cookie$4.00
Beyond Burger® & Fries$18.95
Two quarter-pound plant-based patties, American cheese, pickles, Rêve sauce on a caramelized brioche bun. Served with Fries. No substitutions.
Classic Sprite (Mexican)$2.95
Sprecher Root Beer$4.50
Chicken Tenders & Fries$10.95
Grilled Cheese & Fries$8.95

Location

1340 W. Fulton Street

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
