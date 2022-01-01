Everest Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!
56 East Washington Street
Popular Items
Location
56 East Washington Street
Petaluma CA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ambrosia
Come in and enjoy!!
Lemongrass Thai Noodle
208 Petaluma Blvd N
The Shuckery
Your neighborhood oyster bar is a hidden gem. We have a full bar, fresh oysters and seafood.
Bistro 201
We’re honored to know that when you’re hungry, you think of us!
Thank you for your business