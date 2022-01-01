Go
Everest Restaurant

Come on in and enjoy!

56 East Washington Street

Popular Items

Panner Tikka Masala$14.75
Panner Cooked in Special blend of spices, tomato, onion and creamy sauce
Samosa$8.00
Crisp patties stuffed with potatoes & green peas, served with mint and tamarind sauce(mint sauce is not vegan)
Veggie Tikka Masala$14.75
Mixed veggies Cooked in Special blend of spices, tomato, onion and creamy sauce
Saag Panner$15.25
homemade cheese cooked with fresh spinach, fenugreek, onion gravy and cream
Garlic Naan$3.25
Garlic Basil Naan$3.25
Butter Chicken$16.00
boneless dark meat cooked with miltly spiced fenugreek butter cream sauce
Chicken Tikka Masala$15.00
Chicken cooked in Special blend of spices, tomato, onion and creamy sauce
Butter Naan$3.00
Veg Pakora$6.50
onion, potatoes, Spinach and spices with chickpea flour.
Location

56 East Washington Street

Petaluma CA

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
