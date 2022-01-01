Go
Toast

Everett Farms

Come in and enjoy!

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

840 S Waukegan Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (716 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Broccolini$6.00
Real French Onion$11.00
house made broths, sweet onion, hewn bread, emmentaller cheese
Local Tomatoes$12.00
local tomatoes, balsamic saba, pistachio - basil vinaigrette
Spicy Shrimp Diablo, sort of...$16.00
antebellum grits, gulf shrimp sauteed in bacon, spicy garlic tomato sauce, herbs
FAMILY DINNER SMALL$72.00
(AN $85 VALUE)
CHOOSE 2 APPS, SALAD, 2 ENTREES, & DESSERT!
South Gate 1987 Chips & Gorgonzola$9.00
kennebec potato chips, gorgonzola dipping sauce, leeks
Bread & Butter$3.00
warm country bread, hand churned butter, sea salt
Cheese Curds not frozen from a box...$13.00
light and crispy with creamy black truffle sauce
Whipped 3 Cheese Blend$11.00
ricotta, goat, mascarpone, pecan crumble, wildflower honey, grilled bread
FAMILY DINNER LARGE$110.00
(A $135 VALUE)
CHOOSE 3 APPS, 2 SALAD,S 3 ENTREES, & 2 DESSERTS!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients

Location

840 S Waukegan Rd

Lake Forest IL

Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Station

No reviews yet

The Station is a fast casual Mexican restaurant using local farmers, authentic ingredients and techniques in a beautiful light and colorful setting.

Eggspresso Breakfast & Lunch

No reviews yet

Eggspresso is dedicated to providing an outstanding breakfast; a meal where everything is handmade, using the best ingredients available, with fresh fruits and vegetables that are delivered daily, and using the highest quality bread and dairy products.

Yianni's Opa

No reviews yet

Yes…this is the Yianni’s Opa you remember and loved so much! Authentic Greek cuisine & cocktails crafted using only fresh, wholesome ingredients. Located in the heart of the Bannockburn Green Shopping Center

Bake Homemade Pizza - Lake Forest

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston