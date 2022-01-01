Everett restaurants you'll love

Go
Everett restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Everett

Everett's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Ramen
Ramen
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Bagels
Scroll right

Must-try Everett restaurants

Katana Sushi image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Katana Sushi

2818 Hewitt Ave, Everett

Avg 4.6 (2703 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gyoza$7.50
Pan fried. Choice of pork or veggie
Edamame$4.00
Boiled soy beans with sea salt
Crispy Firecracker *$15.50
Spicy salmon, garlic mayo, eel sauce, tobiko & green onion on crispy rice
More about Katana Sushi
The Sisters Restaurant image

BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Sisters Restaurant

2804 Grand Ave, Everett

Avg 4.5 (745 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Harvest Salad$13.00
grilled chicken, crisp apple, pickled onion, candied walnuts, chevre, dijon vinaigrette over a bed of greens
BLT$12.00
classic bacon, lettuce, tomato on toasted bread with mayo
Tuna Melt$11.50
Tuna salad grilled with melted cheddar on sourdough
More about The Sisters Restaurant
Alfy's Pizza image

 

Alfy's Pizza

2317 Broadway Ave, Everett

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dip Sticks$5.99
Our garlic bread sticks sprinkled with mozzarella and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Cheese Bread$8.99
Garlic bread smothered with cheese; basket of 6 slices.
Garlic Breadsticks$4.99
Original pizza crust with our own garlic spread; served with your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Alfy's Pizza
Consumer pic

NOODLES

Bao boss

2814 Hewitt Avenue, Everett

Avg 4.6 (414 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Dirty South$13.50
Grilled Jerk Chicken, Fresh rice noodles, fried green tomato, coconut milk braised greens, chili cilantro oil, crispy rice noodle, Asian chimichurri
District 9 Bahn Mi Sandwich$13.00
Build-A-Bowl$8.00
More about Bao boss
uu image

 

uu

2925 Wetmore Avenue, Everett

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kimchi Rice$14.00
Brown rice, Kimchi, onions, green onions, crushed dry seaweed, scrambled egg. Choose tofu, chicken, beef or pork.
Coconut Curry Sweet Potato Noodles$15.00
Sweet potato noodles, carrots, onions, chard, peanuts, cilantro. Choose tofu, chicken, beef or pork.
Combo$12.00
Choose any combination of rice, noodles and salad. Add tofu, beef, chicken or pork.
More about uu
Terracotta Red image

 

Terracotta Red

2820 Hewitt Avenue, Everett

Avg 4.6 (2159 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mongolian Beef (GFO)$19.75
Flank steak, string beans, chili, onions, soy
Drunken Chicken (GFO)$18.50
Chicken breast pieces, wok tossed with spicy yuzu (Japanese citrus)
Empress Chow Mein$15.50
Prawns, BBQ Pork, chicken, bok choy, bean sprouts
More about Terracotta Red
Beecher's Handmade Cheese image

SANDWICHES • CHEESE

Beecher's Handmade Cheese

3308 100th St. SW, Everett

Avg 3.5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
3-Cheese Snack Pack$9.99
Beecher's flagship, just jack, and marco polo with cranberries, pistachios and crackers.
Smoked Turkey$8.99
Nitrite-free smoked turkey, Beecher's Flagship and Just Jack cheeses, fresh sliced tomatoes, Beecher's spread
Tomato Flagship Soup 16oz$7.50
Made daily with fresh tomatoes and Beecher's Flagship cheese
More about Beecher's Handmade Cheese
La Palmera image

 

La Palmera

11731 Airport Road, Everett

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Carne Asada$25.00
Thin sliced skirt steak served with rice, beans, grilled onions, guacamole, and tortillas.
Fajitas$19.00
Choice of marinated meat sautéed with bell peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas. *Only ONE meat choice allowed. If you wish to select two types of meat, you MUST order our Fajitas for 2 dish. No exceptions.*
Deluxe Burrito$18.00
Large flour tortilla filled with choice of meat, rice, and beans, topped with house red sauce, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, guacamole, and sour cream.
More about La Palmera
Alfy's Pizza image

PIZZA

Alfy's Pizza

9620 19TH AVE SE, Everett

Avg 4.5 (354 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Bread$8.99
Garlic bread smothered with cheese; basket of 6 slices.
Dip Sticks$5.99
Our garlic bread sticks sprinkled with mozzarella and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
XL Pepperoni Plus (Lunch)$15.99
Extra pepperoni & cheese.
More about Alfy's Pizza
JOA Teriyaki image

 

JOA Teriyaki

3625 Broadway, Everett

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Teriyaki$11.99
Chicken Teriyaki
8pc Gyoza$5.95
8pc Gyoza
Spicy Chicken Teriyaki$12.99
Spicy Chicken Teriyaki
More about JOA Teriyaki
Botan Ramen n' Bar image

RAMEN

Botan Ramen n' Bar

2803 Colby Ave, Everett

Avg 4.5 (437 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kani Mama$7.95
Crunchy crab sticks filled with cream cheese, topped with special sauce
Chashu Don$6.95
Pork rice bowl with Chashu sauce
SPICY MISO$14.95
Iconic flavour of this ramen is salty n' spicy topped with our delicious pork chashu. Grab your favorite beverage to make it the perfect meal just for you!
More about Botan Ramen n' Bar
Narrative Coffee image

 

Narrative Coffee

2927 WETMORE AVE EVERETT, WA 98201, Everett

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Espresso+Milk 6oz Hot$5.00
(AKA cappuccino) Espresso + steamed Grace Harbor Farms milk. Milk alternatives available as an upcharge.
Espresso+Milk 16oz Iced$6.00
(aka iced latte) Espresso + cold Grace Harbor Farms milk. Milk alternatives available as an upcharge.
Breakfast Burrito$12.75
bacon, ham, egg, cheddar, chipotle sauce
*sadly we can't offer substitutions on these as we pre-roll them, thanks for understanding*
More about Narrative Coffee
Brooklyn Bros. Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Brooklyn Bros. Pizzeria

1919 Hewitt Ave., Everett

Avg 4.1 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Brooklyn Bros. Pizzeria
Golden Fleece Billiards image

 

Golden Fleece Billiards

2929 Colby Avenue, Everett

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Golden Fleece Billiards

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Everett

Gyoza

Boneless Wings

Burritos

Map

More near Everett to explore

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Bothell

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Lynnwood

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Mukilteo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Snohomish

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Freeland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Bremerton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston