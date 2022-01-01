Everett restaurants you'll love
More about Katana Sushi
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Katana Sushi
2818 Hewitt Ave, Everett
|Popular items
|Gyoza
|$7.50
Pan fried. Choice of pork or veggie
|Edamame
|$4.00
Boiled soy beans with sea salt
|Crispy Firecracker *
|$15.50
Spicy salmon, garlic mayo, eel sauce, tobiko & green onion on crispy rice
More about The Sisters Restaurant
BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Sisters Restaurant
2804 Grand Ave, Everett
|Popular items
|Chicken Harvest Salad
|$13.00
grilled chicken, crisp apple, pickled onion, candied walnuts, chevre, dijon vinaigrette over a bed of greens
|BLT
|$12.00
classic bacon, lettuce, tomato on toasted bread with mayo
|Tuna Melt
|$11.50
Tuna salad grilled with melted cheddar on sourdough
More about Alfy's Pizza
Alfy's Pizza
2317 Broadway Ave, Everett
|Popular items
|Dip Sticks
|$5.99
Our garlic bread sticks sprinkled with mozzarella and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
|Cheese Bread
|$8.99
Garlic bread smothered with cheese; basket of 6 slices.
|Garlic Breadsticks
|$4.99
Original pizza crust with our own garlic spread; served with your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Bao boss
NOODLES
Bao boss
2814 Hewitt Avenue, Everett
|Popular items
|Dirty South
|$13.50
Grilled Jerk Chicken, Fresh rice noodles, fried green tomato, coconut milk braised greens, chili cilantro oil, crispy rice noodle, Asian chimichurri
|District 9 Bahn Mi Sandwich
|$13.00
|Build-A-Bowl
|$8.00
More about uu
uu
2925 Wetmore Avenue, Everett
|Popular items
|Kimchi Rice
|$14.00
Brown rice, Kimchi, onions, green onions, crushed dry seaweed, scrambled egg. Choose tofu, chicken, beef or pork.
|Coconut Curry Sweet Potato Noodles
|$15.00
Sweet potato noodles, carrots, onions, chard, peanuts, cilantro. Choose tofu, chicken, beef or pork.
|Combo
|$12.00
Choose any combination of rice, noodles and salad. Add tofu, beef, chicken or pork.
More about Terracotta Red
Terracotta Red
2820 Hewitt Avenue, Everett
|Popular items
|Mongolian Beef (GFO)
|$19.75
Flank steak, string beans, chili, onions, soy
|Drunken Chicken (GFO)
|$18.50
Chicken breast pieces, wok tossed with spicy yuzu (Japanese citrus)
|Empress Chow Mein
|$15.50
Prawns, BBQ Pork, chicken, bok choy, bean sprouts
More about Beecher's Handmade Cheese
SANDWICHES • CHEESE
Beecher's Handmade Cheese
3308 100th St. SW, Everett
|Popular items
|3-Cheese Snack Pack
|$9.99
Beecher's flagship, just jack, and marco polo with cranberries, pistachios and crackers.
|Smoked Turkey
|$8.99
Nitrite-free smoked turkey, Beecher's Flagship and Just Jack cheeses, fresh sliced tomatoes, Beecher's spread
|Tomato Flagship Soup 16oz
|$7.50
Made daily with fresh tomatoes and Beecher's Flagship cheese
More about La Palmera
La Palmera
11731 Airport Road, Everett
|Popular items
|Carne Asada
|$25.00
Thin sliced skirt steak served with rice, beans, grilled onions, guacamole, and tortillas.
|Fajitas
|$19.00
Choice of marinated meat sautéed with bell peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas. *Only ONE meat choice allowed. If you wish to select two types of meat, you MUST order our Fajitas for 2 dish. No exceptions.*
|Deluxe Burrito
|$18.00
Large flour tortilla filled with choice of meat, rice, and beans, topped with house red sauce, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, guacamole, and sour cream.
More about Alfy's Pizza
PIZZA
Alfy's Pizza
9620 19TH AVE SE, Everett
|Popular items
|Cheese Bread
|$8.99
Garlic bread smothered with cheese; basket of 6 slices.
|Dip Sticks
|$5.99
Our garlic bread sticks sprinkled with mozzarella and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
|XL Pepperoni Plus (Lunch)
|$15.99
Extra pepperoni & cheese.
More about JOA Teriyaki
JOA Teriyaki
3625 Broadway, Everett
|Popular items
|Chicken Teriyaki
|$11.99
Chicken Teriyaki
|8pc Gyoza
|$5.95
8pc Gyoza
|Spicy Chicken Teriyaki
|$12.99
Spicy Chicken Teriyaki
More about Botan Ramen n' Bar
RAMEN
Botan Ramen n' Bar
2803 Colby Ave, Everett
|Popular items
|Kani Mama
|$7.95
Crunchy crab sticks filled with cream cheese, topped with special sauce
|Chashu Don
|$6.95
Pork rice bowl with Chashu sauce
|SPICY MISO
|$14.95
Iconic flavour of this ramen is salty n' spicy topped with our delicious pork chashu. Grab your favorite beverage to make it the perfect meal just for you!
More about Narrative Coffee
Narrative Coffee
2927 WETMORE AVE EVERETT, WA 98201, Everett
|Popular items
|Espresso+Milk 6oz Hot
|$5.00
(AKA cappuccino) Espresso + steamed Grace Harbor Farms milk. Milk alternatives available as an upcharge.
|Espresso+Milk 16oz Iced
|$6.00
(aka iced latte) Espresso + cold Grace Harbor Farms milk. Milk alternatives available as an upcharge.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.75
bacon, ham, egg, cheddar, chipotle sauce
*sadly we can't offer substitutions on these as we pre-roll them, thanks for understanding*
More about Brooklyn Bros. Pizzeria
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Brooklyn Bros. Pizzeria
1919 Hewitt Ave., Everett
More about Golden Fleece Billiards
Golden Fleece Billiards
2929 Colby Avenue, Everett