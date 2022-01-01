Everett Asian fusion restaurants you'll love

Must-try Asian fusion restaurants in Everett

NOODLES

Bao boss

2814 Hewitt Avenue, Everett

Avg 4.6 (414 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Dirty South$13.50
Grilled Jerk Chicken, Fresh rice noodles, fried green tomato, coconut milk braised greens, chili cilantro oil, crispy rice noodle, Asian chimichurri
Korean Corndog$5.00
spicy gomae salad$5.00
More about Bao boss
Terracotta Red

2820 Hewitt Avenue, Everett

Avg 4.6 (2159 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Walnut Prawns (GF)$21.00
Honey lemon sauce, house-made candied walnuts
Sesame Honey Chicken (GF)$17.75
Cubed chicken breast, garlic, sesame honey sauce
Pork and Chive Potstickers$10.50
Pan fried or steamed, black vinegar dip
More about Terracotta Red
RAMEN

Botan Ramen n' Bar

2803 Colby Ave, Everett

Avg 4.5 (437 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Karaage$8.95
Savory Japanese chicken nuggets
TRADITIONAL TONKOTSU$13.95
Japanese traditional pork bone milky broth made 100% from bone will make your taste buds dance like no other
Kani Mama$7.95
Crunchy crab sticks filled with cream cheese, topped with special sauce
More about Botan Ramen n' Bar

