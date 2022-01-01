Everett Asian fusion restaurants you'll love
Must-try Asian fusion restaurants in Everett
NOODLES
Bao boss
2814 Hewitt Avenue, Everett
|Popular items
|Dirty South
|$13.50
Grilled Jerk Chicken, Fresh rice noodles, fried green tomato, coconut milk braised greens, chili cilantro oil, crispy rice noodle, Asian chimichurri
|Korean Corndog
|$5.00
|spicy gomae salad
|$5.00
Terracotta Red
2820 Hewitt Avenue, Everett
|Popular items
|Walnut Prawns (GF)
|$21.00
Honey lemon sauce, house-made candied walnuts
|Sesame Honey Chicken (GF)
|$17.75
Cubed chicken breast, garlic, sesame honey sauce
|Pork and Chive Potstickers
|$10.50
Pan fried or steamed, black vinegar dip
RAMEN
Botan Ramen n' Bar
2803 Colby Ave, Everett
|Popular items
|Chicken Karaage
|$8.95
Savory Japanese chicken nuggets
|TRADITIONAL TONKOTSU
|$13.95
Japanese traditional pork bone milky broth made 100% from bone will make your taste buds dance like no other
|Kani Mama
|$7.95
Crunchy crab sticks filled with cream cheese, topped with special sauce