Everett pizza restaurants you'll love

Alfy's Pizza image

 

Alfy's Pizza

2317 Broadway Ave, Everett

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wings$8.99
Comes with one side of dipping sauce.
Dip Sticks$5.99
Our garlic bread sticks sprinkled with mozzarella and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Dipping Sauces (Each)$0.49
Choose from pizza sauce, ranch, bleu cheese, honey mustard, bbq and alfredo sauces.
More about Alfy's Pizza
Alfy's Pizza image

PIZZA

Alfy's Pizza

9620 19TH AVE SE, Everett

Avg 4.5 (354 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Hawaiian Supreme (Lunch)$14.99
Extra Canadian bacon & pineapple.
Chicken Wings$8.99
Comes with one side of dipping sauce.
XL Meat Eater's Wallop (Lunch)$15.99
Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon.
More about Alfy's Pizza
Brooklyn Bros. Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Brooklyn Bros. Pizzeria

1919 Hewitt Ave., Everett

Avg 4.1 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Brooklyn Bros. Pizzeria

