Biryani in Everett
Everett restaurants that serve biryani
More about Red Chilly Restaurant
Red Chilly Restaurant
2930 Colby ave, Everett
|Royal Biryani GF V*
|$0.00
A classic Mughlai dish of Basmati rice cooked with curry, raisins and special spices. Served with Raita on side.
More about MOMI Indian Kitchen - 13027 Bothell Everett Hwy
MOMI Indian Kitchen - 13027 Bothell Everett Hwy
13027 Bothell Everett Hwy, Everett
|Paneer 65 Biryani
|$17.99
Deep fried panner tossed with creamy spicy sauce flavor with basmati rice
|Special 65 Chicken Biryani
|$17.99
Deep fried chicken tossed with creamy yought sauce Indian spices