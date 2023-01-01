Everett restaurants you'll love
Must-try Everett restaurants
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Katana Sushi
2818 Hewitt Ave, Everett
|Popular items
|Gyoza
|$8.00
Pan fried. Choice of pork or veggie
|Rainbow Roll
|$12.00
Crab mix, and cucumber. Topped with assorted fish and avocado
|Crispy Firecracker *
|$16.00
Spicy salmon, garlic mayo, eel sauce, tobiko & green onion on crispy rice
El mariachi birria y tacos - 6100 evergreen way unit a
6100 evergreen way unit a, everett
|Popular items
|Horchata
|$4.00
horchata drink
|Birria Ramen
|$13.00
ramen, birria broth, beef, onion, cilantro, lime
|Regular Taco Plate
|$10.50
three street size tortillas with your choice of meat, onion, cilantro, lime, and a side of rice and beans.
Red Chilly Restaurant
2930 Colby ave, Everett
|Popular items
|Butter Chicken
|$17.95
Chicken simmered in a rich and smooth butter, tomato, and cream sauce. The best in the world.
|Royal Biryani GF V*
|$0.00
A classic Mughlai dish of Basmati rice cooked with curry, raisins, cashew nuts, and saffron. Served with Raita.
|Paneer Tikka(APT) GF
|$10.95
Tender pieces of cheese marinated with delicate spices and roasted in the Tandoor.
BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Sisters Restaurant - 2804 Grand Ave
2804 Grand Ave, Everett
|Popular items
|Tuna Melt
|$13.00
Tuna salad grilled with melted cheddar on sourdough
|Grilled Cheese
|$12.00
provolone, cheddar, and american cheese melted on Sourdough. Served with small dipping cup of creamy tomato basil soup
|Cajun Turkey Whole
|$13.00
Oven-roasted turkey topped with tomato, onion, lettuce, red onion, pepper jack cheese and chipotle aioli.
Black Olive Mediterranean Cuisine - 3101 Hoyt Ave
3101 Hoyt Ave, Everett
|Popular items
|Greek Fries
|$6.00
Mediterranean seasoning, feta cheese, special fry sauce.
|Falafel Gyro
|$9.00
Deep fried garbanzo beans and dry vegetables with tomato, lettuce, onions, cucumbers, tzatziki, feta cheese in pita bread(can make vegan upon request)
|Avgolemono Bowl
|$8.00
Chicken, rice, lemon juice, egg broth
Kindred Kitchen - 3315 Broadway
3315 Broadway, Everett
|Popular items
|Roast Beef Dip
|$11.99
Shaved in-house roasted beef, caramelized onion, cheddar, smoked gouda, and horseradish spread on toasted ciabatta . Served with house made au jus dip and tortilla chips.
|Half Sandwich & Soup/Salad
|$10.99
Half sandwich of choice and a small green salad with your choice of dressing or a cup of our signature soup of the day. Served with tortilla chips.
|B.L.A.S.T.
|$11.99
Smoked, honey-cured thick-cut bacon, Havarti cheese, ripe tomato, avocado, crisp leaf lettuce and dijonnaise on our signature house-made toasted focaccia bread. Served with tortilla chips.
NOODLES
Bao Boss
2814 Hewitt Avenue, Everett
|Popular items
|Chicken Little
|$6.50
Fried chicken, white onion, sweet and spicy pickles, roasted tomato, mustard sauce, brioche bun.
|Braised Pork Bahn Mi
|$14.00
Red braised pork belly, pickled carrots & diakon, spicy pickles, cilantro, Lebanese garlic sauce demi roll.
|Bacon Double Smashed
|$12.00
Double smashed patties, Korean pepper ketchup, white onion, sweet and spicy pickles, homemade bacon, Tillamook cheddar, steamed bao bun.
Cafe UU
2925 Wetmore Avenue, Everett
|Popular items
|Combo
|$12.00
Choose any combination of rice, noodles and salad. Add tofu, beef, chicken or pork.
|Big Bang Sandwich
|$11.00
Thinly sliced spicy beef (or spicy tofu), Korean slaw, onion, cucumber pickles, Kimchi mayo.
|PB
|$11.00
Pork Belly in Sunrice Spicy Sauce (SSS), carmelized onions, red chard.
Golden Fleece Billiards
2929 Colby Avenue, Everett
|Popular items
|JALAPEÑO POPPERS
|$10.99
6 breaded deep fried Jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese
|DEEP FRIED SHRIMP
|$16.99
7 Jumbo deep fried breaded shrimp served with fries, tots or house salad
|CIABATTA BREAD
|$2.99
One full piece of ciabatta bread served with butter
Shawn O'Donnell's - 122 128th ST SE
122 128th ST SE, Everett
|Popular items
|Bacon Cheddar Burger
|$16.99
Angus beef, Applewood smoked bacon, Tillamook cheddar, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onions. Includes fries. Substitute fries with a side salad or chowder.
|Side of Soda Bread
|$3.99
With whipped honey butter
|Gorgonzola BBQ Burger
|$17.99
Gorgonzola cheese, scratch BBQ sauce, whiskey caramelized onions, grilled jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, ranch, pretzel bun Includes fries. Substitute fries with a side salad or chowder.
Terracotta Red
2820 Hewitt Avenue, Everett
|Popular items
|Drunken Chicken (GFO)
|$18.50
Chicken breast pieces, wok tossed with spicy yuzu (Japanese citrus)
|Terra Rice (GFO)
|$16.00
Prawns, BBQ Pork, chicken, basil, fried shallots, egg
|Walnut Prawns (GF)
|$21.00
Honey lemon sauce, house-made candied walnuts
La Palmera Everett
11731 Airport Road, Everett
|Popular items
|Enchiladas Tradicionales
|$17.00
Two corn tortillas filled with choice of meat and topped with house red sauce and melted cheese, served with rice and beans.
|Fajitas
|$20.00
Choice of marinated meat sautéed with bell peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas. *Only ONE meat choice allowed. If you wish to select two types of meat, you MUST order our Fajitas for 2 dish. No exceptions.*
|California Burrito
|$19.00
Large flour tortilla filled with choice of meat, rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
JOA Teriyaki
3625 Broadway, Everett
|Popular items
|Chicken Bowl
|$7.99
Chicken Bowl
|Chicken Teriyaki
|$11.54
Chicken Teriyaki
|Spicy Chicken Teriyaki
|$12.59
Spicy Chicken Teriyaki
RAMEN
Botan Ramen n' Bar
2803 Colby Ave, Everett
|Popular items
|I'm Starving Combo
|$21.99
Comes with chashu tonkotsu ramen, chashu don, 4pcs of deep-fried gyoza, ajitsuke.
|TRADITIONAL TONKOTSU
|$13.95
Japanese traditional pork bone milky broth made 100% from bone will make your taste buds dance like no other
|SPICY MISO
|$14.95
Iconic flavour of this ramen is salty n' spicy topped with our delicious pork chashu. Grab your favorite beverage to make it the perfect meal just for you!
Narrative Coffee - Wetmore Ave
2927 WETMORE AVE EVERETT, WA 98201, Everett
|Popular items
|Filter Coffee
|$6.00
Your choice of coffee, brewed by hand via Hario V60.
|Buttermilk Biscuit Sandwich
|$11.00
scratch biscuit, baked over easy egg*, arugula, chipotle aioli.
|Espresso+Milk 6oz Hot
|$6.00
(AKA cappuccino) Espresso + steamed Grace Harbor Farms milk. Milk alternatives available as an upcharge.
The Muse
615 Millwright Loop N, Everett
|Popular items
|Latte Macchiato
|$0.00
Espresso poured over steamed milk.
Sound2Summit Beer Hall Everett
1710 West Marine View Drive, Everett
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Brooklyn Bros. Pizzeria - Everett
1919 Hewitt Ave., Everett
Emory's on Silver Lake - Emory's
11830 19th Avenue Southeast, Everett
SANDWICHES • CHEESE
Beecher's Handmade Cheese - Paine Field
3308 100th St. SW, Everett
Anthony's - Anthony's HomePort in Everett
1726 West Marine View Drive, Everett
Anthony's Woodfire Grill - Woodfire Grill
1722 West Marine View Drive, Everett
Buck's American Cafe - 2901 Hewitt Avenue
2901 Hewitt Avenue, Everett
BigFoot Java - South Point
401 Southwest Everett Mall Way, Everett
Jamba - 000690 - Greentree Plaza
305 SE Everett Mall Way, Everett
BigFoot Java - Everett Mall Way
908 SE Everett Mall Way, Everett
Apex Art and Culture Center - 1611 Everett Ave
1611 Everett Ave, Everett
Ivar's - Seafood Bar - Everett
1520 41st Street, Everett
