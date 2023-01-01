Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Everett restaurants you'll love

Go
Everett restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Everett

Must-try Everett restaurants

Katana Sushi image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Katana Sushi

2818 Hewitt Ave, Everett

Avg 4.6 (2703 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gyoza$8.00
Pan fried. Choice of pork or veggie
Rainbow Roll$12.00
Crab mix, and cucumber. Topped with assorted fish and avocado
Crispy Firecracker *$16.00
Spicy salmon, garlic mayo, eel sauce, tobiko & green onion on crispy rice
More about Katana Sushi
Consumer pic

 

El mariachi birria y tacos - 6100 evergreen way unit a

6100 evergreen way unit a, everett

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Horchata$4.00
horchata drink
Birria Ramen$13.00
ramen, birria broth, beef, onion, cilantro, lime
Regular Taco Plate$10.50
three street size tortillas with your choice of meat, onion, cilantro, lime, and a side of rice and beans.
More about El mariachi birria y tacos - 6100 evergreen way unit a
Consumer pic

 

Red Chilly Restaurant

2930 Colby ave, Everett

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Butter Chicken$17.95
Chicken simmered in a rich and smooth butter, tomato, and cream sauce. The best in the world.
Royal Biryani GF V*$0.00
A classic Mughlai dish of Basmati rice cooked with curry, raisins, cashew nuts, and saffron. Served with Raita.
Paneer Tikka(APT) GF$10.95
Tender pieces of cheese marinated with delicate spices and roasted in the Tandoor.
More about Red Chilly Restaurant
The Sisters Restaurant image

BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Sisters Restaurant - 2804 Grand Ave

2804 Grand Ave, Everett

Avg 4.5 (745 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tuna Melt$13.00
Tuna salad grilled with melted cheddar on sourdough
Grilled Cheese$12.00
provolone, cheddar, and american cheese melted on Sourdough. Served with small dipping cup of creamy tomato basil soup
Cajun Turkey Whole$13.00
Oven-roasted turkey topped with tomato, onion, lettuce, red onion, pepper jack cheese and chipotle aioli.
More about The Sisters Restaurant - 2804 Grand Ave
Banner pic

 

Black Olive Mediterranean Cuisine - 3101 Hoyt Ave

3101 Hoyt Ave, Everett

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Greek Fries$6.00
Mediterranean seasoning, feta cheese, special fry sauce.
Falafel Gyro$9.00
Deep fried garbanzo beans and dry vegetables with tomato, lettuce, onions, cucumbers, tzatziki, feta cheese in pita bread(can make vegan upon request)
Avgolemono Bowl$8.00
Chicken, rice, lemon juice, egg broth
More about Black Olive Mediterranean Cuisine - 3101 Hoyt Ave
Banner pic

 

Kindred Kitchen - 3315 Broadway

3315 Broadway, Everett

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Roast Beef Dip$11.99
Shaved in-house roasted beef, caramelized onion, cheddar, smoked gouda, and horseradish spread on toasted ciabatta . Served with house made au jus dip and tortilla chips.
Half Sandwich & Soup/Salad$10.99
Half sandwich of choice and a small green salad with your choice of dressing or a cup of our signature soup of the day. Served with tortilla chips.
B.L.A.S.T.$11.99
Smoked, honey-cured thick-cut bacon, Havarti cheese, ripe tomato, avocado, crisp leaf lettuce and dijonnaise on our signature house-made toasted focaccia bread. Served with tortilla chips.
More about Kindred Kitchen - 3315 Broadway
Consumer pic

NOODLES

Bao Boss

2814 Hewitt Avenue, Everett

Avg 4.6 (414 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Little$6.50
Fried chicken, white onion, sweet and spicy pickles, roasted tomato, mustard sauce, brioche bun.
Braised Pork Bahn Mi$14.00
Red braised pork belly, pickled carrots & diakon, spicy pickles, cilantro, Lebanese garlic sauce demi roll.
Bacon Double Smashed$12.00
Double smashed patties, Korean pepper ketchup, white onion, sweet and spicy pickles, homemade bacon, Tillamook cheddar, steamed bao bun.
More about Bao Boss
uu image

 

Cafe UU

2925 Wetmore Avenue, Everett

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Combo$12.00
Choose any combination of rice, noodles and salad. Add tofu, beef, chicken or pork.
Big Bang Sandwich$11.00
Thinly sliced spicy beef (or spicy tofu), Korean slaw, onion, cucumber pickles, Kimchi mayo.
PB$11.00
Pork Belly in Sunrice Spicy Sauce (SSS), carmelized onions, red chard.
More about Cafe UU
Golden Fleece Billiards image

 

Golden Fleece Billiards

2929 Colby Avenue, Everett

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
JALAPEÑO POPPERS$10.99
6 breaded deep fried Jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese
DEEP FRIED SHRIMP$16.99
7 Jumbo deep fried breaded shrimp served with fries, tots or house salad
CIABATTA BREAD$2.99
One full piece of ciabatta bread served with butter
More about Golden Fleece Billiards
Banner pic

 

Shawn O'Donnell's - 122 128th ST SE

122 128th ST SE, Everett

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bacon Cheddar Burger$16.99
Angus beef, Applewood smoked bacon, Tillamook cheddar, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onions. Includes fries. Substitute fries with a side salad or chowder.
Side of Soda Bread$3.99
With whipped honey butter
Gorgonzola BBQ Burger$17.99
Gorgonzola cheese, scratch BBQ sauce, whiskey caramelized onions, grilled jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, ranch, pretzel bun Includes fries. Substitute fries with a side salad or chowder.
More about Shawn O'Donnell's - 122 128th ST SE
Terracotta Red image

 

Terracotta Red

2820 Hewitt Avenue, Everett

Avg 4.6 (2159 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Drunken Chicken (GFO)$18.50
Chicken breast pieces, wok tossed with spicy yuzu (Japanese citrus)
Terra Rice (GFO)$16.00
Prawns, BBQ Pork, chicken, basil, fried shallots, egg
Walnut Prawns (GF)$21.00
Honey lemon sauce, house-made candied walnuts
More about Terracotta Red
La Palmera image

 

La Palmera Everett

11731 Airport Road, Everett

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Enchiladas Tradicionales$17.00
Two corn tortillas filled with choice of meat and topped with house red sauce and melted cheese, served with rice and beans.
Fajitas$20.00
Choice of marinated meat sautéed with bell peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas. *Only ONE meat choice allowed. If you wish to select two types of meat, you MUST order our Fajitas for 2 dish. No exceptions.*
California Burrito$19.00
Large flour tortilla filled with choice of meat, rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
More about La Palmera Everett
JOA Teriyaki image

 

JOA Teriyaki

3625 Broadway, Everett

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Bowl$7.99
Chicken Bowl
Chicken Teriyaki$11.54
Chicken Teriyaki
Spicy Chicken Teriyaki$12.59
Spicy Chicken Teriyaki
More about JOA Teriyaki
Botan Ramen n' Bar image

RAMEN

Botan Ramen n' Bar

2803 Colby Ave, Everett

Avg 4.5 (437 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
I'm Starving Combo$21.99
Comes with chashu tonkotsu ramen, chashu don, 4pcs of deep-fried gyoza, ajitsuke.
TRADITIONAL TONKOTSU$13.95
Japanese traditional pork bone milky broth made 100% from bone will make your taste buds dance like no other
SPICY MISO$14.95
Iconic flavour of this ramen is salty n' spicy topped with our delicious pork chashu. Grab your favorite beverage to make it the perfect meal just for you!
More about Botan Ramen n' Bar
Narrative Coffee image

 

Narrative Coffee - Wetmore Ave

2927 WETMORE AVE EVERETT, WA 98201, Everett

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Filter Coffee$6.00
Your choice of coffee, brewed by hand via Hario V60.
Buttermilk Biscuit Sandwich$11.00
scratch biscuit, baked over easy egg*, arugula, chipotle aioli.
Espresso+Milk 6oz Hot$6.00
(AKA cappuccino) Espresso + steamed Grace Harbor Farms milk. Milk alternatives available as an upcharge.
More about Narrative Coffee - Wetmore Ave
Consumer pic

 

The Muse

615 Millwright Loop N, Everett

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Latte Macchiato$0.00
Espresso poured over steamed milk.
More about The Muse
Banner pic

 

Sound2Summit Beer Hall Everett

1710 West Marine View Drive, Everett

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Sound2Summit Beer Hall Everett
Brooklyn Bros. Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Brooklyn Bros. Pizzeria - Everett

1919 Hewitt Ave., Everett

Avg 4.1 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Brooklyn Bros. Pizzeria - Everett
Banner pic

 

Emory's on Silver Lake - Emory's

11830 19th Avenue Southeast, Everett

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Emory's on Silver Lake - Emory's
Consumer pic

 

Catalyst Café

1513 23rd st, Everett

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Catalyst Café
Beecher's Handmade Cheese image

SANDWICHES • CHEESE

Beecher's Handmade Cheese - Paine Field

3308 100th St. SW, Everett

Avg 3.5 (11 reviews)
Takeout
More about Beecher's Handmade Cheese - Paine Field
Banner pic

 

Anthony's - Anthony's HomePort in Everett

1726 West Marine View Drive, Everett

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Anthony's - Anthony's HomePort in Everett
Banner pic

 

Anthony's Woodfire Grill - Woodfire Grill

1722 West Marine View Drive, Everett

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Anthony's Woodfire Grill - Woodfire Grill
Consumer pic

 

Buck's American Cafe - 2901 Hewitt Avenue

2901 Hewitt Avenue, Everett

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Buck's American Cafe - 2901 Hewitt Avenue
Consumer pic

 

Kate's Greek and American

2512 Colby Ave,Suite A, Everett

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Kate's Greek and American
Banner pic

 

BigFoot Java - South Point

401 Southwest Everett Mall Way, Everett

No reviews yet
More about BigFoot Java - South Point
Jamba image

 

Jamba - 000690 - Greentree Plaza

305 SE Everett Mall Way, Everett

No reviews yet
More about Jamba - 000690 - Greentree Plaza
Banner pic

 

BigFoot Java - Everett Mall Way

908 SE Everett Mall Way, Everett

No reviews yet
More about BigFoot Java - Everett Mall Way
Main pic

 

Apex Art and Culture Center - 1611 Everett Ave

1611 Everett Ave, Everett

No reviews yet
More about Apex Art and Culture Center - 1611 Everett Ave
Ivar's image

 

Ivar's - Seafood Bar - Everett

1520 41st Street, Everett

No reviews yet
More about Ivar's - Seafood Bar - Everett

