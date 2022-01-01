Curry in Everett
Everett restaurants that serve curry
More about uu
uu
2925 Wetmore Avenue, Everett
|Coconut Curry Sweet Potato Noodles
|$15.00
Sweet potato noodles, carrots, onions, chard, peanuts, cilantro. Choose tofu, chicken, beef or pork.
More about Terracotta Red
Terracotta Red
2820 Hewitt Avenue, Everett
|Curry Red (GFO)
|$14.25
Chicken, Thai red curry, kobacha squash, peanuts
|Curry Red (GFO)
|$17.00
Chicken, Thai red curry, kabocha squash, toasted peanuts
|Rockfish w/ Coconut Lime Curry (GF)
|$25.00
Coconut lime green curry sauce, crispy rice cake, crushed peanut, cilantro, nuoc cham, red bell pepper.