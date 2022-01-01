Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Everett

Everett restaurants
Everett restaurants that serve curry

NOODLES

Bao boss

2814 Hewitt Avenue, Everett

Avg 4.6 (414 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Japanese Curry Mayo$1.00
More about Bao boss
uu image

 

uu

2925 Wetmore Avenue, Everett

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coconut Curry Sweet Potato Noodles$15.00
Sweet potato noodles, carrots, onions, chard, peanuts, cilantro. Choose tofu, chicken, beef or pork.
More about uu
Terracotta Red image

 

Terracotta Red

2820 Hewitt Avenue, Everett

Avg 4.6 (2159 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Red (GFO)$14.25
Chicken, Thai red curry, kobacha squash, peanuts
Curry Red (GFO)$17.00
Chicken, Thai red curry, kabocha squash, toasted peanuts
Rockfish w/ Coconut Lime Curry (GF)$25.00
Coconut lime green curry sauce, crispy rice cake, crushed peanut, cilantro, nuoc cham, red bell pepper.
More about Terracotta Red

