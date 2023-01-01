Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Everett

Everett restaurants
Everett restaurants that serve enchiladas

Kindred Kitchen - 3315 Broadway

3315 Broadway, Everett

Chicken Enchiladas with Black Beans$28.00
Chicken, corn tortillas, salsa, black beans, green chilies, Mexican style cheese, sour cream, butter, spices.
La Palmera Everett

11731 Airport Road, Everett

Kids Enchilada$9.00
Enchilada y Tostada$17.00
An enchilada covered in house red sauce and melted cheese and a tostada, served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Tradicionales$17.00
Two corn tortillas filled with choice of meat and topped with house red sauce and melted cheese, served with rice and beans.
