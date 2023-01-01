Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Muffins in
Everett
/
Everett
/
Muffins
Everett restaurants that serve muffins
Catalyst Café
1709 Hewitt Avenue, Everett
No reviews yet
Lemon Blueberry Muffin
$3.50
More about Catalyst Café
Narrative Coffee - Wetmore Ave
2927 WETMORE AVE EVERETT, WA 98201, Everett
No reviews yet
Morning Glory Muffin
$5.00
Banana Ginger Muffin
$4.25
Blueberry Cornmeal Muffin
$4.25
More about Narrative Coffee - Wetmore Ave
