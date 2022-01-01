Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Everett

Everett restaurants
Everett restaurants that serve pies

The Sisters Restaurant image

BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Sisters Restaurant - 2804 Grand Ave

2804 Grand Ave, Everett

Avg 4.5 (745 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Slice$4.50
Pecan Pie Slice$4.50
Marionberry Pie Slice$5.00
The Sisters Restaurant - 2804 Grand Ave
Shawn O'Donnell's - 122 128th ST SE

122 128th ST SE, Everett

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pot Pie$17.99
Tender chicken breast, peas, carrots, celery, pearl onions and creamy gravy between a home baked puff pastry.
Shepherd's Pie$17.99
Ground lamb, carrots, parsnips, peas, corn, celery, and onions in a brown gravy base topped with colcannon potatoes and Dubliner cheese
Shawn O'Donnell's - 122 128th ST SE

