Pies in Everett
Everett restaurants that serve pies
The Sisters Restaurant - 2804 Grand Ave
2804 Grand Ave, Everett
|Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Slice
|$4.50
|Pecan Pie Slice
|$4.50
|Marionberry Pie Slice
|$5.00
Shawn O'Donnell's - 122 128th ST SE
122 128th ST SE, Everett
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$17.99
Tender chicken breast, peas, carrots, celery, pearl onions and creamy gravy between a home baked puff pastry.
|Shepherd's Pie
|$17.99
Ground lamb, carrots, parsnips, peas, corn, celery, and onions in a brown gravy base topped with colcannon potatoes and Dubliner cheese