Potstickers in Everett

Everett restaurants
Everett restaurants that serve potstickers

Fisherman Jack's

1410 Seiner Dr., Everett

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Potsticker$13.00
More about Fisherman Jack's
Terracotta Red image

 

Terracotta Red

2820 Hewitt Avenue, Everett

Avg 4.6 (2159 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork and Chive Potstickers$10.50
Pan fried or steamed, black vinegar dip
More about Terracotta Red

