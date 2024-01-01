Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Rice bowls in
Everett
/
Everett
/
Rice Bowls
Everett restaurants that serve rice bowls
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Katana Sushi
2818 Hewitt Ave, Everett
Avg 4.6
(2703 reviews)
Avocado Rice Bowl
$15.50
With shrimp, avocado, spring mix, tobiko. Topped with fried egg.
More about Katana Sushi
Cafe UU
2925 Wetmore Avenue, Everett
No reviews yet
breakfast rice bowl
$14.00
More about Cafe UU
