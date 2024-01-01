Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roti in Everett

Go
Everett restaurants
Toast

Everett restaurants that serve roti

Consumer pic

 

Red Chilly Restaurant

2930 Colby ave, Everett

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Roti V$2.99
Unleavened whole wheat bread.
More about Red Chilly Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

MOMI Indian Kitchen - 13027 Bothell Everett Hwy

13027 Bothell Everett Hwy, Everett

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tandoor Roti$3.99
Tandoor Roti w butter$4.49
More about MOMI Indian Kitchen - 13027 Bothell Everett Hwy

Browse other tasty dishes in Everett

Chopped Salad

Reuben

Hot Chocolate

Potstickers

Tikka Masala

Honey Chicken

Sweet And Sour Chicken

Cake

Map

More near Everett to explore

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Bothell

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Lynnwood

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 3.8 (15 restaurants)

Mukilteo

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Snohomish

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Freeland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (903 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

No reviews yet

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (70 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (601 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (245 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (486 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (259 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (190 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston