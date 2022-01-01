Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Everett

Everett restaurants
Everett restaurants that serve sliders

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Katana Sushi

2818 Hewitt Ave, Everett

Avg 4.6 (2703 reviews)
Takeout
Soft Shell Crab Sliders$17.00
NOODLES

Bao boss

2814 Hewitt Avenue, Everett

Avg 4.6 (414 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
The Slide (slider size)$6.00
Single smashed patty, homemade bacon,
Korean ketchup, sweet mustard, raw white onion, sweet pickle cheddar cheese, brioche bun.
Chicken Little (slider size)$6.00
Fried chicken, white onion, sweet and spicy pickles, roasted tomato, mustard sauce, brioche bun.
Terracotta Red

2820 Hewitt Avenue, Everett

Avg 4.6 (2159 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Belly Sliders$11.25
Thick cut pork belly, pickled red onion, hoisin-blackberry wine sauce
