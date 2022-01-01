Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Everett

Go
Everett restaurants
Toast

Everett restaurants that serve tacos

uu image

 

uu

2925 Wetmore Avenue, Everett

No reviews yet
Takeout
Three Tacos$9.00
Corn tortillas, Korean slaw, red onions and cilantro. Choice of tofu, chicken, beef or pork.
More about uu
Item pic

 

La Palmera

11731 Airport Road, Everett

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Bar ($15/person)$48.00
Includes everything you need to build your own tacos (3 per person): choice of protein, beans, rice, and tortillas, comes with assorted toppings (please choose all the toppings that you wish to add).
Three Crispy Tacos$16.00
Three crispy tacos filled with choice of meat and topped with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and onions, served with rice and beans.
Kids Taco$8.00
More about La Palmera

Browse other tasty dishes in Everett

Edamame

Katsu

Gyoza

California Rolls

Rangoon

Lox

Karaage

Chicken Katsu

Map

More near Everett to explore

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Bothell

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Lynnwood

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Mukilteo

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Snohomish

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Freeland

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (547 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston