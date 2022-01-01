Evergreen restaurants you'll love

Evergreen restaurants
Toast
  • Evergreen

Evergreen's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Salad
Salad
Southern
Must-try Evergreen restaurants

Blackbird Cafe & Tavern image

 

Blackbird Cafe & Tavern

25940 State Highway 74, Evergreen

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Cheese Burger$12.00
Front range grass fed beef patty with sharp cheddar cheese. Served on toasted brioche bun.
Huevos Rancheros$12.75
Two eggs any style, corn tortillas, refried beans, green chili, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese (vegetarian option available) (GF)
Pretzel Bites$7.50
Pretzel bite basket served with spicy brown mustard dipping sauce
More about Blackbird Cafe & Tavern
El Rancho Brewing Company image

STEAKS

El Rancho Brewing Company

29260 US Highway 40, Evergreen

Avg 3.7 (1106 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Butternut Squash Soup$6.00
sauteed spiced apples, herbed crema, pepitos
House Salad$7.00
Romaine & Iceberg lettuce, cucumber, red onion, grape tomato, croutons, Ranch or Bleu cheese dressing
Fall Salad$8.00
Mixed greens, goat cheese, pomegranate seeds, spiced pecans, huckleberry vinaigrette
More about El Rancho Brewing Company
Campfire Evergreen image

PIZZA • BBQ

Campfire Evergreen

27883 meadow dr, Evergreen

Avg 3.5 (41 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cheese$12.00
Red Sauce from Bianco tomatoes and Fresh Mozzarella.
Diavolo Pizza$15.00
Red Sauce from Bianco tomatoes, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Coppa Salami, Calabrese Salami
Fire-Roasted Corn$15.00
Garlic Cream Base, Fresh mozzarella, Fire-roasted corn, Fennel sausage, Onions, Pecorino Romano
More about Campfire Evergreen
Maya's Cantina & Grill image

 

Maya's Cantina & Grill

28215 Hwy 74, Evergreen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chips & Salsa$3.00
Barbacoa Burrito$14.00
Carnitas Burrito$14.00
More about Maya's Cantina & Grill
Switchback Smokehouse image

 

Switchback Smokehouse

26220 Hwy 74, Kittredge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mac and Cheese$5.00
Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
Duck Breast$11.00
More about Switchback Smokehouse
Restaurant banner

 

Java Groove

28186 CO-74 #1, Evergreen

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Java Groove
Evergreen image

 

Evergreen

28186 Colorado 74, Evergreen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
More about Evergreen
Evergreen Bread Lounge image

 

Evergreen Bread Lounge

1260 Bergen Pkwy C-220, Evergreen

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Evergreen Bread Lounge
