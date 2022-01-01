Evergreen restaurants you'll love
Evergreen's top cuisines
Must-try Evergreen restaurants
More about Blackbird Cafe & Tavern
Blackbird Cafe & Tavern
25940 State Highway 74, Evergreen
|Popular items
|Classic Cheese Burger
|$12.00
Front range grass fed beef patty with sharp cheddar cheese. Served on toasted brioche bun.
|Huevos Rancheros
|$12.75
Two eggs any style, corn tortillas, refried beans, green chili, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese (vegetarian option available) (GF)
|Pretzel Bites
|$7.50
Pretzel bite basket served with spicy brown mustard dipping sauce
More about El Rancho Brewing Company
STEAKS
El Rancho Brewing Company
29260 US Highway 40, Evergreen
|Popular items
|Butternut Squash Soup
|$6.00
sauteed spiced apples, herbed crema, pepitos
|House Salad
|$7.00
Romaine & Iceberg lettuce, cucumber, red onion, grape tomato, croutons, Ranch or Bleu cheese dressing
|Fall Salad
|$8.00
Mixed greens, goat cheese, pomegranate seeds, spiced pecans, huckleberry vinaigrette
More about Campfire Evergreen
PIZZA • BBQ
Campfire Evergreen
27883 meadow dr, Evergreen
|Popular items
|Cheese
|$12.00
Red Sauce from Bianco tomatoes and Fresh Mozzarella.
|Diavolo Pizza
|$15.00
Red Sauce from Bianco tomatoes, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Coppa Salami, Calabrese Salami
|Fire-Roasted Corn
|$15.00
Garlic Cream Base, Fresh mozzarella, Fire-roasted corn, Fennel sausage, Onions, Pecorino Romano
More about Maya's Cantina & Grill
Maya's Cantina & Grill
28215 Hwy 74, Evergreen
|Popular items
|Chips & Salsa
|$3.00
|Barbacoa Burrito
|$14.00
|Carnitas Burrito
|$14.00
More about Switchback Smokehouse
Switchback Smokehouse
26220 Hwy 74, Kittredge
|Popular items
|Mac and Cheese
|$5.00
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.00
|Duck Breast
|$11.00
More about Evergreen Bread Lounge
Evergreen Bread Lounge
1260 Bergen Pkwy C-220, Evergreen