Evergreen American restaurants you'll love

Evergreen restaurants
Must-try American restaurants in Evergreen

Blackbird Cafe & Tavern image

 

Blackbird Cafe & Tavern

25940 State Highway 74, Evergreen

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Potato Cakes$4.00
12 potato cakes
Classic Benedict$14.00
Slices of Canadian bacon on toasted English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce
Vegan Banh Mi$12.50
Crispy tofu, pickled veggie slaw, cilantro, lettuce, cucumber and jalapeno served on a Parisian Baguette with vegan sriracha mayo.
El Rancho Brewing Company image

STEAKS

El Rancho Brewing Company

29260 US Highway 40, Evergreen

Avg 3.7 (1106 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
The Ranchero Prime$17.00
Our flagship sandwich with pecan-smoked beef tenderloin, provolone cheese, beer-sauteed onions, horseradish sauce, brioche bun. 
OG Burger$14.00
Fresh ground beef, Romaine lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, pickles, brioche bun. Real mayo, yellow mustard on request.
Outlaw Burger$15.00
Fresh ground beef, Vermont cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, fried onion ring, house-made smokey BBQ sauce, brioche bun
Campfire Evergreen image

PIZZA • BBQ

Campfire Evergreen

27883 meadow dr, Evergreen

Avg 3.5 (41 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
4 Cheese Pepperoni - Red$15.00
Red Sauce from Bianco tomatoes
Fresh mozzarella
3 Cheese blend
Pepperoni
Diavolo Pizza$15.00
Red Sauce from Bianco tomatoes, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Coppa Salami, Calabrese Salami
Grilled Veggies$15.00
Red Sauce from Bianco Tomatoes
Fresh Mozzarella
Fresh Basil
Grilled Onion, Peppers, Mushrooms
