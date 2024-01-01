Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken pasta in
Evergreen
/
Evergreen
/
Chicken Pasta
Evergreen restaurants that serve chicken pasta
Murphy's Mountain Grill
27906 Highway 74, Evergreen
No reviews yet
Chicken Pasta
$25.00
More about Murphy's Mountain Grill
Local's Pizza
3869 Evergreen Parkway, Evergreen
No reviews yet
Chicken Parmesan PASTA
$13.99
Chicken breast, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, parmesan
More about Local's Pizza
