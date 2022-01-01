Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Evergreen

Go
Evergreen restaurants
Toast

Evergreen restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Blackbird Cafe & Tavern

25940 State Highway 74, Evergreen

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast$15.50
Thick slices of sourdough toast topped with avocado, smoked salmon, capers, microgreens, and lemon vinaigrette drizzle. Served with three potato cakes and mini fruit cup
Teriyaki Glazed Salmon$21.50
Basmati rice, seasonal steamed vegetables topped with teriyaki glazed salmon fillet and sprinkled with sesame seeds.
Seared Salmon Salad$18.50
Seared Salmon with brown sugar and cayenne served on a bed of mixed greens with dried cranberries, avocado slices, apple slices, candied walnuts, and pepitas
More about Blackbird Cafe & Tavern
El Rancho Brewing Company image

STEAKS

El Rancho Brewing Company

29260 US Highway 40, Evergreen

Avg 3.7 (1106 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tuscan Salmon$24.00
Seared salmon, crispy pancetta, garlic tomato broth, Cannelini bean puree, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, sauteed spinach
More about El Rancho Brewing Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Evergreen

Chicken Tenders

Fried Pickles

Cheese Pizza

Pudding

Cobbler

Tacos

Brisket

Reuben

Map

More near Evergreen to explore

Littleton

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Golden

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Idaho Springs

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Morrison

No reviews yet

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (538 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston