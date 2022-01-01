Salmon in Evergreen
Evergreen restaurants that serve salmon
More about Blackbird Cafe & Tavern
Blackbird Cafe & Tavern
25940 State Highway 74, Evergreen
|Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast
|$15.50
Thick slices of sourdough toast topped with avocado, smoked salmon, capers, microgreens, and lemon vinaigrette drizzle. Served with three potato cakes and mini fruit cup
|Teriyaki Glazed Salmon
|$21.50
Basmati rice, seasonal steamed vegetables topped with teriyaki glazed salmon fillet and sprinkled with sesame seeds.
|Seared Salmon Salad
|$18.50
Seared Salmon with brown sugar and cayenne served on a bed of mixed greens with dried cranberries, avocado slices, apple slices, candied walnuts, and pepitas