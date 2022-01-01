Go
Toast

Evergreens

We aim to provide healthy, all natural, convenient, and fully-satisfying meal options in a fun environment for those who find themselves always on-the-go. Why? Because we are those people, too! Thank you so much for your support, we appreciate your business!

738 N. 34th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Build Your Own$10.97
See full menu

Location

738 N. 34th Street

Seattle WA

Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Masonry

No reviews yet

Thanks for the support! Please call us if you have any questions. 😘

Lunar Foods

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

galaxyrune.com/order

No reviews yet

Best burgers, fries, shakes. And vegan to boot.

Dreamland Bar & Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston