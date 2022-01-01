Evergreens
We aim to provide healthy, all natural, convenient, and fully-satisfying meal options in a fun environment for those who find themselves always on-the-go. Why? Because we are those people, too! Thank you so much for your support, we appreciate your business!
1631 6th Ave.
Popular Items
Location
1631 6th Ave.
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Marination
Aloha! Welcome to Marination's 6th & Virginia downtown location. Seattle's original (and favorite) Hawaiian-Asian eatery!
Sugo Hand Roll Bar
Highlighting sustainably-sourced fish in the heart of the historic Pike Place Market, Sugo Hand Roll Bar exemplifies Seattle's passion for high quality seafood in a sleek, upscale environment.
Lola
Lola
Noi Thai Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!