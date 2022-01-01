Go
Toast

Evergreens

We aim to provide healthy, all natural, convenient, and fully-satisfying meal options in a fun environment for those who find themselves always on-the-go. Why? Because we are those people, too! Thank you so much for your support, we appreciate your business!

1631 6th Ave.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Build Your Own$10.97
See full menu

Location

1631 6th Ave.

Seattle WA

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Marination

No reviews yet

Aloha! Welcome to Marination's 6th & Virginia downtown location. Seattle's original (and favorite) Hawaiian-Asian eatery!

Sugo Hand Roll Bar

No reviews yet

Highlighting sustainably-sourced fish in the heart of the historic Pike Place Market, Sugo Hand Roll Bar exemplifies Seattle's passion for high quality seafood in a sleek, upscale environment.

Lola

No reviews yet

Lola

Noi Thai Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston