Everybodys American Cookhouse

Everybody's Somebody at Everybody's American Cookhouse.

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4215 SE Mile Hill Dr • $$

Avg 4.2 (741 reviews)

Popular Items

2 Meat Plate$29.90
1 Meat Plate$17.90
Mozzarella Sticks$9.90
Deep-fried mozzarella cheese cooked to a golden brown. Served with ranch or marinara sauce.
Baby Back Ribs
Fish and Chips$18.90
Hand-battered and Panko-breaded wild Alaskan cod. Served with fresh cut fries, tartar sauce, and EB's famous poppy seed slaw.
4 Meat Plate Family$65.90
EB's Bacon Black & Bleu$15.90
1/3lb burger rubbed with blackening spices. Topped with bacon, grilled onions, and bleu cheese.
Kids Chicken Bites (5 Nuggets)$6.59
Everybody's Club$16.90
Slow roasted turkey, thick grilled bacon, black forest ham, cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato on toasted sourdough bread with mayo.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

4215 SE Mile Hill Dr

Port Orchard WA

Sunday10:50 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:50 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:50 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:50 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:50 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

