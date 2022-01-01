Everybodys American Cookhouse
Everybody's Somebody at Everybody's American Cookhouse.
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
4215 SE Mile Hill Dr • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4215 SE Mile Hill Dr
Port Orchard WA
|Sunday
|10:50 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:50 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:50 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|10:50 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:50 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cosmo's Ristorante & Delicatessen
We Love Food!! Our Italian/Mediterranean concept is the canvas on which we paint our love of food, but we are so much more!
We are a specialty food market where you can find everything from wines and crackers to truffles and plum tomatoes. We are a delicatessen where you can get sliced prosciutto and house-roasted turkey breast and smoked Dorest Red Cheddar. We are a cafe where you can get panini and grinder sandwiches to go by day and steak gorgonzola and chicken parmesan by night. And, don't forget dessert, hand-tamped Italian espresso, gelato, and house-made specialty cocktails to go!!
We love food and we love sharing our passion with you!
Peninsula BevCo
Community Owned & Operated, Restaurant, Bottleshop, Taproom,
Manette Saloon
Come in and enjoy!!
Evergreen Pizza & Sapling Gelato
Come in and enjoy,
Monday 4:00-9:00
Tuesday 4:00-9:00
Wednesday 4:00-9:00
Thursday 4:00-10:00
Friday 4:00-11:00
Saturday 4:00-11:00
Sunday 4:00-9:00
Now open Wednesday for takeout!
4:00-9:00
Happy hour Thursday-Sunday
4:00-5:00 & 9:00-Close