Go
Toast

Everything Bagels

We are currently open for dine in Wed-Sun!!! Starting June 21st we will be open 7 days a week. :)

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

530 Foster St • $$

Avg 4.4 (57 reviews)

Popular Items

Everything
The Egg* & Cheese$5.00
Two made-to-order Latta Farms eggs scrambled with Ashe County Mild Hoop cheddar, shiro miso butter. Suggested Bagel Pairing: Poppy.
* Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Chicken Katsu$7.50
Joyce Farms naked chicken, fried and dressed in Tonkatsu sauce, topped with salted cabbage, and drizzled fried egg mayo. Suggested Bagel Pairing: Togarashi-Sesame.
Half Dozen (6)$10.50
Six assorted bagels of your choosing.
Plain
Whitefish Salad$8.50
Brooklyn-style whitefish salad, whipped cream cheese, cucumbers, & topped with onion crunch. Suggested Bagel Pairing: Everything.
Custom Bagel Sandwich$1.75
Made-to-order your way.
Lox$9.50
Wild caught cold smoked salmon, scallion cream cheese, and The Spicy Hermit kimchi. Suggested Bagel Pairing: Black Lime & Sea Salt.
Baker's Dozen (13)$19.00
Thirteen assorted bagels of your choosing.
Plain
Philadelphia-style whipped.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering

Location

530 Foster St

Durham NC

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Beyu Caffe

No reviews yet

Coffee and food with sophistication and soul

Neomonde Mediterranean

No reviews yet

We would like to invite you to visit our family restaurant, where you’ll discover a wonderful mix of traditional and contemporary Mediterranean menu items, including a wide variety of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. Since 1977, we have proudly offered our guests flavorful, gourmet-quality dishes at an affordable price, made fresh each day from our family’s personal recipes. We believe that healthy, honest food has soul so it not only tastes good and is good for your body, but it makes you feel good too!

Napoli Pizzeria & Gelateria

No reviews yet

Wood-Fired Neapolitan Pizzeria & Gelateria

Plum Southern Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

Big Bar. Small Plates. Big Flavors.
Plum is a casual Southern American restaurant serving delicious Southern small plates, refreshing beverages, and classic desserts in Downtown Durham. We are open for to-go service, curbside pickup, indoor & outdoor dining, and drinks Thursday - Monday from 5-8 PM.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston