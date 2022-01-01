Eve's Waterfront- Oakland
Come in and enjoy!
15 Embarcadero West
Location
15 Embarcadero West
Oakland CA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Scott’s Seafood
Come on in and enjoy!
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Square Pie Guys
Square Pie Guys is a modern pizza restaurant focused on improving the lives of our team, our guests and our neighbors. We're thrilled to be part of Old Oakland
Shiba Ramen
Shiba Ramen is authentic ramen the way you find it in Japan: casual, quick, and really delicious.