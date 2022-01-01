Evil Olive
Come in and enjoy!
GRILL • STEAKS
2950 Thousand Oaks • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2950 Thousand Oaks
San Antonio TX
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar
DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar大师川菜 is a contemporary family-style restaurant that explores the legendary repertoire of Sichuanese cuisine, bringing centuries-old culinary traditions with modern inspiration to San Antonio, Texas. Our grand artists - or “da shi” - are thrilled to take your tastebuds on an intriguing journey with variety in flavors, textures, and colors. Welcome to DASHI. We’re so excited you’re here!
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant
"A TASTE LIKE NO OTHER"
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
El Bucanero - Embassy
Come in and enjoy!