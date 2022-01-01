Evoo and Lemon
Come in and enjoy!
45 Main Street
Location
45 Main Street
Millburn NJ
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Salad House
Welcome to The Salad House - a fast casual restaurant specializing in freshly-prepared customized and signature salad creations handmade-to-order from quality, wholesome, delicious ingredients, offering the perfect health-conscious choice for your time-starved day. We like to think of ourselves as “Health-conscious Comfort Food.”
Springbone Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Millburn Deli - Millburn
All anyone in this world wants is to sit in peace and enjoy a great sandwich!
TasteBuddy
Gluten free Bakery | Acai Bowls | Juices | Smoothies | Coffee | Specialty Tea