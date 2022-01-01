Go
Toast

EVOO- Cambridge

Eclectic American Fare - Locally and Seasonally Sourced! A Sustainable Member of Our Community Since 1998! Book your next office dinner or family party with us! We have beautiful private rooms and can accommodate large groups!

350 Third Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Carrot Cake$13.00
gluten-free nutty Carrot Cake with Toscanini's Kulfi ice cream and sweet saffron cream cheese
Parsnip Soup$14.00
spring dug Parsnip Soup with smoked rabbit confit, garlic-herb butter and sourdough croutons
Panna Cotta$12.00
salted caramel Panna Cotta with chocolate cake, toll house cookie crumbles and whipped cream
Beef Tartare$18.00
pastured Beef Tartare with roasted peppers, cilantro, red onion, pickled jalapenos, cornbread crunch and smoked paprika mayonanaise
Beef Tenderloin$44.00
roasted garlic studded grilled pastured MA Beef Tenderloin with sweet 'n' smoky onions, sour cream whipped potatoes, organic carrots and orange bearnaise
Bread Basket$6.00
Hi-Rise's Bread with cattle bean puree and EVOO
Cornmeal Fried Oysters$17.00
with apple-bacon salsa and goat cheese fondue
See full menu

Location

350 Third Street

Cambridge MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

K2 Café

No reviews yet

K2 is a full service coffee bar, cafe and meeting space where people, passions and ideas converge.

Za Cambridge

No reviews yet

Specialty Pizzas and Salads

Aceituna Grill

No reviews yet

Aceituna Grill is a fast casual Mediterranean restaurant. Our menu is authentic, approachable, healthy, and naturally delicious. And like the simple olive, all our food is scratch-made using simple ingredients and traditional recipes straight from the Mediterranean.

PlantPub

No reviews yet

Plant-Based Pub Food & Craft Beer.
By Food & Wine Best New Chef, Mary Dumont.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston