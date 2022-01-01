Go
EVOS Pinecrest

EVOS Feel Great Food! Made naturally with quality, organic, & local ingredients.

9537 S Dixie Hwy, #16

Popular Items

Moroccan Veggie$9.99
Savory chopped vegan patty, spicy organic Moroccan lentils, roasted butternut squash, brown rice & red quinoa blend, roasted baby kale & veggies
EVOS Steakburger$6.29
Naturally raised beef steakburger, hormone/antibiotic-free, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup, mayo
Asian Chili Chicken$11.99
All natural roasted chicken breast, Asian chili ginger sauce, mandarin orange, crispy rice noodles, brown rice & red quinoa blend, roasted baby kale & veggies
Location

9537 S Dixie Hwy, #16

Pinecrest FL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

