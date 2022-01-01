Go
EVOS South Tampa

EVOS Feel Great Food! Made naturally with quality, organic, & local ingredients.

609 S. Howard Avenue

Popular Items

Bacon Chicken Caesar$7.29
All natural chicken breast, natural bacon, organic field greens and leaf lettuce, shaved Parmesan, 5-star Caesar dressing, 7-grain wrap
Spicy Thai Chicken$6.99
All natural chicken breast, spicy peanut & chili pepper dressing, brown rice/red quinoa, organic field greens, crispy rice noodles, spinach wrap
EVOS Famous Airfries$2.99
The original guilt-free fries, Airbaked™ not deep-fried, half the fat of regular fries! ♥
Enjoy them with our famous Ketchup Karma flavors!
Wild Salmon Burger$6.49
Alaskan salmon burger, rich in omega-3’s, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, fresh dill spread
609 S. Howard Avenue

Tampa FL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

