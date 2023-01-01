Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Brisket in
Excelsior
/
Excelsior
/
Brisket
Excelsior restaurants that serve brisket
North Coop Restaurant & Bar - SW Corner of Highway 7 & 41
2401 Highway 7, Excelsior
No reviews yet
House Smoked Brisket
$22.95
Cornbread & Choice of Side
More about North Coop Restaurant & Bar - SW Corner of Highway 7 & 41
Lost Bay
135 Lakeview Ave, Tonka Bay
No reviews yet
Brisket Tacos
$16.00
More about Lost Bay
