Calamari in Excelsior

Excelsior restaurants
Excelsior restaurants that serve calamari

Yumi Excelsior image

 

Yumi - Excelsior

217 Water St, Excelsior

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari$13.95
Fresh tempura squid served with a special calamari sauce
More about Yumi - Excelsior
Lago Tacos image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Lago Tacos - Excelsior

30 Water Street, Excelsior

Avg 4.3 (306 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari Burrito$18.50
Lightly fried Calamari tossed in a Lemon Garlic Aioli wrapped up in a flour tortilla with Colby Jack, caper slaw and rice.
Calamari Bowl$18.50
Lightly fried Calamari tossed in a Lemon Garlic Aioli with Colby Jack, Caper Slaw and rice all in a bowl.
3 Calamari Tacos$18.00
Lightly fried calamari tossed in a Lemon Garlic Aioli and topped off with a Caper Slaw, avocado and queso fresco.
More about Lago Tacos - Excelsior

