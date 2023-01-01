Calamari in Excelsior
Excelsior restaurants that serve calamari
More about Yumi - Excelsior
Yumi - Excelsior
217 Water St, Excelsior
|Calamari
|$13.95
Fresh tempura squid served with a special calamari sauce
More about Lago Tacos - Excelsior
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Lago Tacos - Excelsior
30 Water Street, Excelsior
|Calamari Burrito
|$18.50
Lightly fried Calamari tossed in a Lemon Garlic Aioli wrapped up in a flour tortilla with Colby Jack, caper slaw and rice.
|Calamari Bowl
|$18.50
Lightly fried Calamari tossed in a Lemon Garlic Aioli with Colby Jack, Caper Slaw and rice all in a bowl.
|3 Calamari Tacos
|$18.00
Lightly fried calamari tossed in a Lemon Garlic Aioli and topped off with a Caper Slaw, avocado and queso fresco.