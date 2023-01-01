Chicken sandwiches in Excelsior
Excelsior restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Lost Bay
Lost Bay
135 Lakeview Ave, Tonka Bay
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
More about Maynard's Excelsior - Excelsior
Maynard's Excelsior - Excelsior
685 Excelsior Blvd, Excelsior
|Maynard's Chicken Sandwich (Takeout)
|$14.95
teriyaki chicken, swiss cheese, hickory smoked bacon, LTO & mayo
|Cajun Chicken Sandwich (Takeout)
|$13.95
grilled chicken breast with our house cajun seasoning, swiss cheese, LTO & mayo