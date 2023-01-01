Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chips and salsa in
Excelsior
/
Excelsior
/
Chips And Salsa
Excelsior restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Lost Bay
135 Lakeview Ave, Tonka Bay
No reviews yet
Chips & Salsa
$10.00
More about Lost Bay
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Lago Tacos - Excelsior
30 Water Street, Excelsior
Avg 4.3
(306 reviews)
Chips & Salsa
$10.00
House-made chips / fresh salsa *Gluten Friendly*
More about Lago Tacos - Excelsior
Browse other tasty dishes in Excelsior
Reuben
Boneless Wings
Calamari
Chicken Soup
Chicken Salad
Tacos
Cheeseburgers
Nachos
More near Excelsior to explore
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(430 restaurants)
Saint Paul
Avg 4.3
(194 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Hopkins
Avg 4.1
(18 restaurants)
Osseo
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Burnsville
No reviews yet
Minnetonka
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Wayzata
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Prior Lake
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(430 restaurants)
Red Wing
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Mankato
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Albert Lea
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Eau Claire
Avg 4.2
(25 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(780 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(155 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(85 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1667 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(417 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(275 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston