Cobb salad in Excelsior

Excelsior restaurants
Excelsior restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

 

Maynard's Excelsior - Excelsior

685 Excelsior Blvd, Excelsior

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad (Takeout)$16.95
bacon bits, sliced egg, diced tomato, black olives, bleu cheese crumbles, green onions & avocado slices with a grilled chicken breast marinated in teriyaki
More about Maynard's Excelsior - Excelsior
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Lago Tacos - Excelsior

30 Water Street, Excelsior

Avg 4.3 (306 reviews)
Takeout
Lago Cobb Salad$16.00
Jalapeno bacon / iceberg lettuce / fresh tomato / colby jack cheese / roasted corn / boiled egg / cucumber / onion / avocado / bleu cheese dressing served on side. *Gluten Friendly*
More about Lago Tacos - Excelsior

