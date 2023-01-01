Cobb salad in Excelsior
Maynard's Excelsior - Excelsior
685 Excelsior Blvd, Excelsior
|Cobb Salad (Takeout)
|$16.95
bacon bits, sliced egg, diced tomato, black olives, bleu cheese crumbles, green onions & avocado slices with a grilled chicken breast marinated in teriyaki
Lago Tacos - Excelsior
30 Water Street, Excelsior
|Lago Cobb Salad
|$16.00
Jalapeno bacon / iceberg lettuce / fresh tomato / colby jack cheese / roasted corn / boiled egg / cucumber / onion / avocado / bleu cheese dressing served on side. *Gluten Friendly*