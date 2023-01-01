Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Excelsior

Excelsior restaurants
Excelsior restaurants that serve reuben

Item pic

 

Olive's Fresh Pizza Bar-Excelsior

287 Water Street #100, Excelsior

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
HALF The Reuben$13.50
Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss and Mozzarella Cheese. Topped with Sliced Dill Pickle, Arugula, Pumpernickel Croutons, and Thousand Island Dressing.
CAULIFLOWER The Reuben$17.50
Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss and Mozzarella Cheese. Topped with Sliced Dill Pickle, Arugula, Pumpernickel Croutons, and Thousand Island Dressing.
The Reuben$26.00
Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss and Mozzarella Cheese. Topped with Sliced Dill Pickle, Arugula, Pumpernickel Croutons, and Thousand Island Dressing.
More about Olive's Fresh Pizza Bar-Excelsior
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Lago Tacos - Excelsior

30 Water Street, Excelsior

Avg 4.3 (306 reviews)
Takeout
3 Reuben Tacos$17.00
Corned Beef with melted Swiss cheese topped with a house-made thousand island dressing, sauerkraut and green onions. On flour or corn tortillas.
Reuben Crunchwrap$17.00
All wrapped and grilled in a flour tortilla corned beef, Swiss, house-made thousand island, sauerkraut and green onions.
More about Lago Tacos - Excelsior

