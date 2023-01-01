Reuben in Excelsior
More about Olive's Fresh Pizza Bar-Excelsior
Olive's Fresh Pizza Bar-Excelsior
287 Water Street #100, Excelsior
|HALF The Reuben
|$13.50
Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss and Mozzarella Cheese. Topped with Sliced Dill Pickle, Arugula, Pumpernickel Croutons, and Thousand Island Dressing.
|CAULIFLOWER The Reuben
|$17.50
Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss and Mozzarella Cheese. Topped with Sliced Dill Pickle, Arugula, Pumpernickel Croutons, and Thousand Island Dressing.
|The Reuben
|$26.00
Garlic and Olive Oil Base, Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss and Mozzarella Cheese. Topped with Sliced Dill Pickle, Arugula, Pumpernickel Croutons, and Thousand Island Dressing.
More about Lago Tacos - Excelsior
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Lago Tacos - Excelsior
30 Water Street, Excelsior
|3 Reuben Tacos
|$17.00
Corned Beef with melted Swiss cheese topped with a house-made thousand island dressing, sauerkraut and green onions. On flour or corn tortillas.
|Reuben Crunchwrap
|$17.00
All wrapped and grilled in a flour tortilla corned beef, Swiss, house-made thousand island, sauerkraut and green onions.