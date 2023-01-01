Tacos in Excelsior
Excelsior restaurants that serve tacos
More about Lost Bay
Lost Bay
135 Lakeview Ave, Tonka Bay
|Brisket Tacos
|$16.00
|Beef Tacos
|$13.00
|Chicken Tacos
|$12.00
More about Lago Tacos - Excelsior
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Lago Tacos - Excelsior
30 Water Street, Excelsior
|3 Southern Fried Chicken Tacos
|$14.00
Buttermilk-fried chicken / sliced gala apples / bourbon cherries / blue cheese crumbles / lettuce / jalapeno ranch
|3 Shanghai Shrimp Tacos
|$16.00
Fried Shrimp topped with an Asian slaw and Queso Fresco.
|3 BBQ Chipotle Chicken Tacos
|$15.00
Shredded chicken tossed in a pineapple BBQ sauce topped with a elote slaw, fried onion strings and queso fresco. On flour or corn tortillas. **Gluten Friendly**