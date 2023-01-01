Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Excelsior

Go
Excelsior restaurants
Toast

Excelsior restaurants that serve tacos

Main pic

 

Lost Bay

135 Lakeview Ave, Tonka Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Tacos$16.00
Beef Tacos$13.00
Chicken Tacos$12.00
More about Lost Bay
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Lago Tacos - Excelsior

30 Water Street, Excelsior

Avg 4.3 (306 reviews)
Takeout
3 Southern Fried Chicken Tacos$14.00
Buttermilk-fried chicken / sliced gala apples / bourbon cherries / blue cheese crumbles / lettuce / jalapeno ranch
3 Shanghai Shrimp Tacos$16.00
Fried Shrimp topped with an Asian slaw and Queso Fresco.
3 BBQ Chipotle Chicken Tacos$15.00
Shredded chicken tossed in a pineapple BBQ sauce topped with a elote slaw, fried onion strings and queso fresco. On flour or corn tortillas. **Gluten Friendly**
More about Lago Tacos - Excelsior

Browse other tasty dishes in Excelsior

Reuben

Salmon

Chicken Soup

Map

More near Excelsior to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (420 restaurants)

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Burnsville

No reviews yet

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Prior Lake

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (420 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (764 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1631 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (409 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston