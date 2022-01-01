Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Exeter

Exeter restaurants
Exeter restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Happy Ice Cream Wholesale

17871 Avenue 280 Unit B, Exeter

No reviews yet
Takeout
KLN Chaco Taco$31.99
24 Pcs
More about Happy Ice Cream Wholesale
Hometown Emporium- image

 

Hometown Emporium-

145 E Pine Street, Exeter

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$10.50
More about Hometown Emporium-
Item pic

 

Tacos La carreta

30737 Sierra Dr., Exeter

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taco Asada$2.50
meat, onion, cilantro, lime, raddish, grilled jalapeños and onions
#3 Taco Combo$9.00
3 corn tortilla, meat, red or green salsa, side of rice and whole beans
Taco Chicken$2.50
meat, onion, cilantro, lime, raddish, grilled jalapeños and onions
More about Tacos La carreta

